Himachal Pradesh decides to restores OPS for its employees

January 13, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, who are currently covered under National Pension System (NPS).

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

The restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees was one of the key promises extended by the Congress party during the 2022 Assembly election campaign.

“The Cabinet decided to provide Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all the government employees who are presently covered under the defined contributory pension scheme also referred to as National Pension System (NPS). This will benefit to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees in the State,” said an official statement.

It was also decided in the Cabinet to adopt the party’s election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly election as a policy document of the government and it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

“The Cabinet decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for finalizing the road map for implementation of the promises made by the Congress party during the elections for creating one lakh employment opportunities in the State. Also, it was decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee for finalizing the roadmap for granting ₹1500 to the women in the age group of 18 to 60 years,” said the statement.

The statement added that the Cabinet also expressed gratitude to the president of the All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi for their dynamic leadership that resulted in the spectacular victory of the Party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.