Himachal Pradesh decides to bring Public Service Commission under Prevention of Malpractices Act

March 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The State Cabinet also took steps to dispose of legacy tax cases, restructure financing for its power transmission corporation, and streamline decisions on municipal tree felling

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In an attempt to ensure transparent, merit-based selection of candidates and prevent malpractice, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission within the ambit of Himachal Pradesh Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other Specified Examinations Act, 1984.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

The Commission conducts examinations for appointments to the State’s services and advises the government on all matters relating to framing of recruitment and promotion rules, principles to be followed in making appointments, promotions and transfers from one service to another and in respect of disciplinary matters for civil servants in Himachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet also decided to roll out the ‘Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023’, initially for a period of three months, to address legacy cases. “The scheme aims to dispose of approximately 50,000 cases still pending for assessment under various enactments of the pre-GST era. This scheme would facilitate the small and marginal traders and other taxpayers,” said a government statement.

It was also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee comprising Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh to decide and dispose of all matters surrounding the felling, removal and lopping of trees within the territorial jurisdiction of the State’s Municipal Corporations.

According to the statement, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the financial assistance extended to the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (HPPTCL) under the Himachal Pradesh Clean Energy Transmission Investment Programme. “This will help HPPTCL in improvement of financial status and will assist in easy execution of existing and upcoming projects by availing financial assistance from domestic financial institutions,” it said.

Himachal Pradesh

