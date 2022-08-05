Himachal Pradesh decides to ban ‘non-woven’ plastic carry bags from Jan 1, 2023

The decision to impose ban on non-woven plastic carry bags came after it was observed that non-woven plastic carry bags were being invariably used in the markets across Himachal Pradesh

The decision to impose ban on non-woven plastic carry bags came after it was observed that non-woven plastic carry bags were being invariably used in the markets across Himachal Pradesh

Concerned over the rampant use of environmentally hazardous ‘non-woven’ plastic carry bags across the State, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose a complete ban on its use from January 1, 2023.

Last month, the State government had banned the use of non-woven plastic carry bags less than 60 Gram per Square Meter (GSM), apart from the use of plastic carry-bags, irrespective of their sizes and thickness. However, after observing that the non-woven plastic carry bags, which contains non-bio-degradable polypropylene - were being used at a large scale in the markets across the hill state, the government has now decided to completely prohibit the use of non-woven plastic carry bags, by putting a ban on such bags of more than 60 GSM as well.

The decision of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led BJP government would come into effect from January 1, 2023, for which a notification has been issued. The decision to impose ban on non-woven plastic carry bags came after it was observed that non-woven plastic carry bags (over 60 GSM) were being invariably used in the markets across the State, resulting in littering and causing environmental pollution.

To improve plastic waste management system in the hill state, the State government had on July 20, 2022, issued a notification imposing ban on use of plastic carry-bags, irrespective of their sizes and thickness, non-woven plastic carry bags less than 60 GSM and certain plastic items having one time use under Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995.

On July 30, state’s Environment, Science and Technology department in continuation to its notification issued fresh directions that no person including shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers, retailers, hawkers, etc. shall import, stock, distribute, sale and use the non-woven carry bags of any size including those more than 60 GSM made of non-biodegradable material as listed in the Schedule appended to the Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995.

“The ban on the aforesaid non-woven plastic carry bags more than 60 GSM will be made effective with effect from 1 January, 2023 onwards in the entire State of Himachal Pradesh in the public interest so that the stockiest, shopkeepers, vendors, wholesalers etc. may dispose of their stocks and no financial loss is caused to them,” read the latest notification.

The order added that any person, institution or commercial establishment including educational institutions, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, sweetshops, religious institutions, industrial establishments, banquet halls, etc. causing breach of the aforesaid prohibition shall be liable for the penalties as per the legal provisions.