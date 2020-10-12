Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File Photo

Jai Ram Thakur has been in self-quarantine for the last one week at his residence

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr. Thakur, who had been in self-quarantine for the last one week at his residence after coming in touch with a positive person, got himself tested.

He confirmed it on Twitter.

“After coming in contact with a corona positive person a few days ago, I had quarantined myself at my residence for the past one week. In the past two days owing to some symptoms of corona, I got a corona test done today [Monday], which has been reported positive. On the advice of doctors I have isolated myself at my official residence,” said Mr. Thakur in his tweet.