Himachal Pradesh hikes MSP for milk

The MSP on cow milk has been raised from ₹38 to ₹45 per litre and buffalo milk from ₹38 to ₹55 per litre.

February 17, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presents the State Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly, in Shimla, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presents the State Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly, in Shimla, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Presenting his second state Budget, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk and buffalo milk.

The chief minister holds the finance portfolio in the state.

The MSP on cow milk has been raised from ₹38 to ₹45 per litre and buffalo milk from ₹38 to ₹55 per litre, he said.

The CM announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers - 10 farmers from every panchayat - will be trained in natural farming techniques.

Mr. Sukhu further said universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging and horticulture tourism will be encouraged.

He reiterated the state government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

He said the state government announced a special package of ₹4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year's monsoon, and added that the Centre had not given any special package.

He said it was due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government in the state that Himachal's total debt stood at ₹87,788 crore.

Himachal Pradesh

