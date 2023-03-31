Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays foundation stone of first PET scan block at IGMC Hospital

March 31, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the first positron emission tomography (PET) scan block at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, on March 31.

The block, to be constructed at a cost of ₹45.68 crore, would be a three-storey building with modern amenities for patients, doctors and paramedical staff and a parking space for about 50 vehicles.

The Chief Minister said patients from the State had to travel to Chandigarh or Delhi for a PET scan which was very expensive and added that once the PET block is completed it would facilitate in detection of cancer, response and follow-up and be helpful to cardiology, psychiatry, urology and other departments.

A sum of ₹21 crore would be spent for single positron emission tomography (PET) computed tomography (CT) machine, ₹9 crore for photon emission computerised tomography (SPECT) CT machine and ₹15.68 crore for civil works.

Mr. Sukhu said the government aims to establish PET scan facilities in all medical colleges in the State within a year and has allocated ₹400 crore for the Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur.

He said the State government has accorded top priority to the health sector and efforts were being made to provide world-class medical facilities by eliminating the referral system in government hospitals.

The State government has made special provisions for the health sector in the Budget, including establishment of a Department of Medical Emergency in all medical colleges so that people do not face any inconvenience in getting prompt treatment.

He said that this Department would have one staff nurse per bed in the ICU, one staff nurse per three beds in casualty ward and one doctor for every 10 beds, with duty limited to eight hours.

“The government has also allocated ₹11 crore to set up a 175-bed medical emergency facility with a trauma centre at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla,” he added.

He said that the government was investing in modern technology to equip health institutions of the State so that best facilities can be provided to people.

He also informed that the State government has given approval to open Himachal Pradesh State Medical Services Corporation, through which all kinds of medical machinery, medicines and equipment would be procured.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil appealed to the people to be vigilant about COVID-19 as cases are increasing every day. He also emphasised the importance of following Covid-appropriate behavior and creating awareness among people.