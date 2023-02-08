Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays foundation of 'Himachal Niketan' in Delhi

February 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Shimla

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on February 8 laid the foundation stone of 'Himachal Niketan' which will provide accommodation facilities to the students and residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting New Delhi.

The five storey 'Himachal Niketan' will be constructed in Dwarka, Delhi at a cost of ₹57.72 crore. Besides two VIP rooms, there will be 36 general rooms exclusively for the students with all facilities besides 40 other general suites.

In addition to this there will be three dormitories for the staff. It will also have a facility to park around 53 vehicles and 87 two-wheelers in the basement. There will be 81 rooms in total.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that this would be an additional facility apart from the existing Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan, offering accommodation facility to the Himachalis especially students coming for various competitive examinations held in New Delhi.

Himachal Niketan would exclusively offer comfortable stay to students and favourable atmosphere for studies.

"Apart from existing Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, which are presently providing stay facilities to the residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting New Delhi for various purposes including availing of medical services at AIIMS, Himachal Niketan will be the third alternative to stay in the national capital", said the Chief Minister.

Every year, several people from Himachal visit other States of the country to spend their winter vacations. “Himachal Niketan would be an additional option for their halt in New Delhi,” he said.

The PWD has been directed to ensure quality construction and the building would be completed by 2025, said the CM and added that the PWD Minister would also review progress of construction at regular intervals so that timely construction could also be ensured.

Separately, the State's Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri flagged off a new bus service from Pandoga in the Haroli of Una district to Chandigarh.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a long-standing demand from residents of Pandoga (border village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab) and other adjoining villages of Himachal to start a bus service to Chandigarh.

Besides students studying in Triple IT Saloh, people going for treatment in Chandigarh would also be facilitated through this bus service.

Mr. Agnihotri said the roads in the Haroli Assembly constituency would be expanded and improved and Pandoga-Panjawar road would be renovated. For this, the process of the tender will be started soon. This is an important road connecting Pandoga and Panjawar.

He said that the State government was determined to provide all kinds of facilities to the devotees at various religious places and that they would all be connected with roads for their convenience.

In this direction, facilities will also be increased in Damamiya, the famous religious place of Ispur. The Deputy Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the government to ensure a smooth and adequate supply of drinking water to the people of the State.

He said that ₹12 crore has been approved for Beet Kshetra Irrigation Scheme-2 under MLA priority. Under this, about 12 tube wells will come up and soon its foundation stone will be laid in Pubowal. “Apart from this, water storage tanks have also been approved in view of the water problem in Beaton and Hiranagar,”he added.

ADVERTISEMENT