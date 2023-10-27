ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal CM admitted to AIIMS, condition said to be stable

October 27, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated October 28, 2023 12:39 am IST - CHANDIGARH

"He is being evaluated by a team of doctors led by Dr. Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology. He is suffering from mild to moderate acute pancreatitis. He is stable," the sources stated.

The Hindu Bureau

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a problem related to gastroenterology.

His medical reports were normal and his health condition is stated to be stable.

The Chief Minister was flown from Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), where he was hospitalised on Wednesday night after a complaint of pain in his abdomen. He was shifted to AIIMS on the advice of doctors from the IGMCH.

“Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi today for some tests in the Department of Gastroenterology. The process may take about two to three days,” an official statement said.

The statement added that Mr. Sukhu was under the observation of a team of doctors who stated that his medical reports were normal. “The health of the Chief Minister is stable and there is no reason to worry as he is taking proper rest and recovering fast,” it added.

