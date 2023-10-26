Himachal Pradesh CM hospitalised with complaint of abdominal pain

October 26, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, in Shimla, after he complained of pain in the abdomen, officials said on October 26. He was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night (October 25.)

According to doctors, so far all the reports are normal and the condition of the Chief Minister is stable.

Officials said that medical examinations have revealed that a stomach infection caused the pain. He is under observation. “As investigations are continuing, the Chief Minister will remain in the hospital,” the doctors said.

