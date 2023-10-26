HamberMenu
Himachal Pradesh CM hospitalised with complaint of abdominal pain

According to doctors, so far, all reports are normal and the condition of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is stable.

October 26, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, in Shimla, after he complained of pain in the abdomen, officials said on October 26. He was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night (October 25.)

According to doctors, so far all the reports are normal and the condition of the Chief Minister is stable.

Officials said that medical examinations have revealed that a stomach infection caused the pain. He is under observation. “As investigations are continuing, the Chief Minister will remain in the hospital,” the doctors said.

