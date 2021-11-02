Himachal Pradesh bypolls | Counting of votes begin for one LS , 3 assembly seats

Shimla

02 November 2021 08:50 IST

Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections

Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2 amid tight security arrangements. Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.

Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said.

The CEO said victory processions by candidates and their supporters have been prohibited in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.