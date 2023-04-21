ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

April 21, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Shimla

According to BJP office bearers, he cited "personal reasons" for resigning from his post

PTI

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kumar Kashyap offers sweet to former State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as he is named as the leader of BJP Legislator Party, in Shimla, on Dec. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party's national president BJP Nadda, sources said on April 21.

According to BJP office bearers, Mr. Kashyap cited "personal reasons" for resigning from his post.

Mr. Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on July 22, 2020, following the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, had a lacklustre tenure. The party suffered defeat in the by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021. It also lost the Assembly polls held in December 2022.

A two-time MLA from Pachhad, Mr. Kashyap was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in the state soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US