HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

According to BJP office bearers, he cited "personal reasons" for resigning from his post

April 21, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Shimla

PTI
Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kumar Kashyap offers sweet to former State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as he is named as the leader of BJP Legislator Party, in Shimla, on Dec. 25, 2022.

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kumar Kashyap offers sweet to former State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as he is named as the leader of BJP Legislator Party, in Shimla, on Dec. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party's national president BJP Nadda, sources said on April 21.

According to BJP office bearers, Mr. Kashyap cited "personal reasons" for resigning from his post.

Mr. Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on July 22, 2020, following the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, had a lacklustre tenure. The party suffered defeat in the by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021. It also lost the Assembly polls held in December 2022.

A two-time MLA from Pachhad, Mr. Kashyap was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in the state soon.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.