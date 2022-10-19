Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections | BJP names candidates for 62 seats

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur takes a selfie with village women at Seraj in Mandi recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, fielding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from his constituency Seraj.

Anil Sharma, son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi.

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

Assembly polls in the State have been scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.