Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections | BJP names candidates for 62 seats

Anil Sharma, son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi by the BJP.

PTI New Delhi
October 19, 2022 09:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur takes a selfie with village women at Seraj in Mandi recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, fielding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from his constituency Seraj.

Analysis | Close fight on cards in H.P., margins could be anxiously narrow as AAP could play ‘spoiler’

Anil Sharma, son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi.

Congress announces first list of 46 candidates for Himachal Assembly elections

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Assembly polls in the State have been scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app