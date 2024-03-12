Himachal political crisis | FIR against those who used unfair means to destabilise government: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that an FIR has been registered against those who used 'unfair means' during Rajya Sabha polls to destabilise the government.
"We have sufficient evidence that they used unfair means," the Chief Minister said, adding that the FIR has been registered based on evidence.
The Chief Minister said the Congress party has organised a torchlight protest against those who tried destabilising the government. "These kinds of people who the people elected have sold themselves and are trying to kill democracy. The Congress party organised this torchlight march, from Gandhi's statue to Ambedkar Chowk. It is a march for the Constitution and to save democracy. We staged this protest against the game they played in Himachal," CM Sukhu said.
On a rebel Congress legislator's statement accusing the Chief Minister of 'stabbing from behind', CM Sukhu said, "They have attacked from behind, they were elected on the Congress party symbol and but voted in favour of the BJP candidate instead of voting for the Congress candidate. You must know before asking this to whom they have voted."
The Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Congress MLA, Sanjay Awasthi, one of the two complainants based on whose complaint the Shimla Police has registered a complaint against the rebel MLAs said, "Yes, we have evidence for that and I believe that they should participate in the investigation on moral grounds."
"You can connect our case with the recent order of the seven judges bench of the Supreme Court, as this is a case of similar nature. We have demanded a fair investigation of the horse trading done during the Rajya Sabha elections in the State. It is known to everyone that the BJP has done horse trading by using unfair means and we have demanded legal action against those involved in it," Mr. Awasthi added further.