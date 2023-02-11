Himachal plans to establish ‘tent city’ at Dhauladhar mountain range

February 11, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Centre to include the places of tourists interests in the State under the second phase of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, even as the State government plans to erect a ‘tent city’ at the base camp of Dhauladhar mountain range.

In a meeting with the Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi, Mr. Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is blessed with immense tourism potential, which includes water bodies (reservoirs), religious destinations, a lot for adventure lovers and striking mountain ranges, and hence the tourist places in the State should be included in the scheme.

Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a Central Sector Scheme launched by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of thematic tourism circuits. The Centre recently revamped the scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 . to develop sustainable and responsible destinations with a tourist and destination-centric approach.

“Pong Dam reservoir in district Kangra and Janjehli area of Mandi district will be developed under Swadesh Darshan Yojna II. A renowned consultancy approved by Ministry will soon prepare a detailed project report for further execution of this project. Other places of tourist interest should be brought under the ambit of the scheme,” he said.

Mr. Sukhu added Kangra as the ‘tourism capital’ of the State, and the State government would soon prepare a detailed project report and submit it to the Union Ministry for erecting a ‘tent city’ at the base camp of Dhauladhar ranges, part of a Himalayan chain of hills.

“Adequate land and road connectivity will be assured for the ‘tent city’ project, which will have more than 200 encampments with all the luxury and comfort,” he said.

He said that for the expansion of Kangra airport, the land acquisition process was in progress and would soon be completed. The State government is mulling construction heliports across the State so that air connectivity could play a significant role in the promotion of tourism in a big way, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT