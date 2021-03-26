Himachal orders closure of schools, colleges till April 4

April 3 would be holiday for all offices in the State and there would be “no public celebration of Holi” festival.

Amid a spike in COIVD-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced closure of all educational institutions, including universities, colleges and technical institutes, except for classes having their examinations, till April 4.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the decision had been taken as a precautionary measure at a high-level meeting he presided over in Shimla.

Mr. Thakur said schools having residential facilities need not close their hostels. However, they would have to comply with all the standard operating procedures to keep the residential areas cut off and appoint compliance officer to meet all the directives. Teachers and other school-college staff would continue to attend the institutions.

“No social and cultural events will be organised in the State by the government and gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of 200 for indoor events. Nursing and medical institutions will continue to function as usual. Congregations and ‘langars’ inside temples will also be banned,” he said, adding visiting temples would, however, be allowed.

The Chief Minister said that April 3 would be holiday for all offices in the State and there would be “no public celebration of Holi” festival.

It was also decided at the meeting that district administrations would take a judicious call on more restrictions, keeping in view positivity and fatality rate in their respective districts.