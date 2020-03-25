Himachal imposes curfew to check COVID-19 spread

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to impose State-wide curfew till further orders, in a bid to check spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said a coordination committee had been constituted at the district level so that people did not face any inconvenience and to ensure availability of essential commodities.

Steps were being taken to check hoarding of essential commodities, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R.D. Dhiman said that till date 912 persons had been kept under surveillance. Samples of 16 persons had been taken for tests, of which five had been reported negative and the report of others was awaited.

In Himachal Pradesh three coronavirus cases had been detected so far, which have been reported from Kangra district. Of these, one person who recently returned from the United States died after being tested positive for COVID-19.