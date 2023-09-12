Himachal govt. to pay rent for accommodation of calamity affected people, says CM Sukhu 

September 12, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced it would provide rented accommodation to those who were displaced and living in the relief camps after the recent torrential rains that landslips, flash floods and cloud bursts in the State.

The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla. The meeting was to review the implementation of various development schemes and programmes of the State government.

The Chief Minister said that the government would provide rented accommodation to the calamity-affected people, who were living in the relief camps and the rent would be paid by the government for these accommodations. “Provision would be made to rent two and three-room sets. Instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Sukhu added that ₹10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla Municipal Corporation limits. He directed to complete the works of damaged roads and retaining walls, etc. in Shimla on priority.

On September 10, Mr. Sukhu informed that over 400 people had lost their lives due to the calamity so far and over 13,000 houses were damaged, leaving thousands of families homeless. He added that as a result of the disaster, the State had suffered cumulative losses exceeding ₹12,000 crore.

