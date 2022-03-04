Himachal economy shows revival signs as survey pegs growth rate at 8.3%

Agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic

Agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic

In several sectors of the economy in the hill State of Himachal Pradesh, the “pre-pandemic” (COVID-19) levels of output have been crossed and the economy is expected to witness a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.3% in 2021-22 after contracting in 2020-21, indicating a revival of the economy.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, presented by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the advance estimates suggest that the economy is expected to witness a real GDP growth of 8.3% in 2021-22 after contracting in 2020-21 and registering a negative growth of 6.2%.

In real terms, the increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) pre-COVID and post-COVID (2019-20 to 2021-22) is 2.7%. In several sectors, the pre-pandemic levels of output have been crossed, said the report.

The per capita income at current prices is estimated at ₹2,01,854, which is more than the estimated national per capita income for 2020-21 by ₹51,528. The growth in per capita income during 2021-22 is estimated at 10.1%.

The report said agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic and the sector is expected to grow by 8.7% in 2021-22. The Services sector has been the hardest hit and this sector is estimated to grow by 6.3% during 2021-22 following last year’s 2.1% negative growth.

The manufacturing sector showed a growth of 11.3% during 2021-22 as against a negative growth rate of 7.3% in 2020-21. The mining and quarrying sector showed a negative growth of 3.2% during 2021-22 as against 6.8% negative growth in 2020-21.

Tourism is an important source of generation of revenue and diverse employment opportunities. A significant rise was noticed in the domestic and foreign tourist inflow during the last few years but due to the impact of COVID-19, there was a sharp decrease of 81% in tourist arrivals in 2020. However, there is an increase of 75.44% in tourist inflow upto December 2021, added the report.

On the trends in inflation, the report said in Himachal Pradesh, inflation has been moderate since 2014, Consumer Price Index combined (CPI-C) inflation was 4.6% in 2016-17 and 5.2% in 2020-21.

In the current financial year, during April-December, 2021, the CPI-C was 6.0% as compared to 5.3% for the same period in 2020-21. In the current financial year (2021-22), during April-December 2021, the CPI-Rural and the CPI-Urban indices were 6.1% and 5.2%, respectively, as compared to 4.8% and 7.6% in the corresponding period of 2020-21.