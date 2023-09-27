Himachal demands special package, Punjab-Haryana raise ‘emotive’ SYL canal issue at NZC meet

September 27, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - Chandigarh

The 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC), held in Punjab’s Amritsar on Tuesday, witnessed Himachal Pradesh yet again asking the Centre to give a special relief package for the State for the recent rains-induced catastrophe. The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also saw Punjab and Haryana raise the ‘emotive’ Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between both States.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Centre to provide a special relief package to the disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh following the heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods-landslides and caused a loss of nearly ₹12,000 crore besides the loss of 450 precious human lives.

Mr. Sukhu also stressed the amendment in the prevailing norms of disaster relief funds at the national and State level. “These norms were currently affecting the reconstruction and rehabilitation process. The formula for providing compensation packages for hilly States like Himachal which have tough topography should be amended. The parameters of providing financial assistance during disasters should be on a higher side and demanded practical amendments in these norms,” he said. He also sought cooperation from the Punjab Government in handing over the 100 MW Shanan Hydroelectric project, as its lease period will expire in March 2024.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought the intervention of the Union Home Minister for the release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF). He said it has been stalled for a long time even though the Punjab Government has already removed all the ambiguities done by the previous governments but unfortunately, the Centre has not released the funds yet. He said that he had personally called on the Union Rural Development Minister who had assured him that these funds would be released soon but it never happened and the Union Government has not yet released the RDF of the State worth more than ₹5,637.4 crore.

He also raised the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, saying the construction of this canal will lead to serious law and order issues and it will become a national problem, with Haryana and Rajasthan also suffering the impact. He said Punjab has no surplus water to share with Haryana and reassessment of availability of water is required as per international norms adding that setting up a new Tribunal as per new terms of reference and changed circumstances including Yamuna waters is the only solution of the water dispute.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal stressed the urgent need to complete the construction of the SYL canal in the Punjab region. He said that water availability and canal construction were distinct issues and should not be conflated. He pointed out that surplus water from rivers such as Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilisation of this valuable water resource. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of SYL as an alternative channel, especially in light of the aging Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena also participated in the meeting.