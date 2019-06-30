Himachal Congress MLA quits party post

Five-time Congress MLA Harsh Wardhan Chauhan tendered his resignation from the post of the general secretary of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and urged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party to revamp it.

Mr. Chauhan, the sitting MLA from the Shilai Assembly constituency, on Sunday, submitted his resignation taking “moral responsibility’’ for the party’s defeat in the 2019 parliamentary poll in the State. The Congress party had lost all the four seats to the Bhartaiya Janta Party in Himachal Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I feel it is imperative for all of us to submit our resignation so as to enable you to undertake a complete revamp and overhaul of the party organization,” he wrote in his resignation.

“Congress vote share in the Lok Sabha polls had dipped to an all time low of 27%. In view of such a sharp decline of Congress vote share, the senior leadership has to take moral responsibility for the failure..the senior leadership is putting the blame of defeat on the grass root and lower level leaders, which is extremely unfortunate and painful. This in turn is demoralizing our party carder. The need of the hour is to rebuild the party which only you can do it..the party carders are anxiously waiting for you to take over the reins of the party” he added.

A former Congress MLA Rajesh Dharmani had also tendered his resignation from the post of the secretary of All India Congress Committee a few days ago.