Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges people across the State to light lamps on Jan. 22

January 21, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 21 urged people across the State to light lamps.

“Tomorrow, the pran-pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. Lord Ram does not belong to a particular party. Ram is ideal for the people of Hindustan...Ram is a culture for the people of this country. The Central government has declared a half day holiday [for the consecration ceremony], but we announce a full day holiday tomorrow. I also urge people across the State to light a lamp tomorrow in their houses,” Mr. Sukhu said, speaking to journalists in Shimla, after paying obeisance at the city’s Ram Mandir.

“The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple is being organised in Ayodhya on Monday and on this occasion, I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same,” he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Ggovernment has declared a public holiday on January 22 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. “All the boards, departments, corporations, schools, colleges and universities etc will remain closed on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Shree Rama at Ram Temple Ayodhya,” according to the notification.

Urging people to imbibe the characteristics of Ram, and the values and lessons of the Ramayan in one’s life, the Congress leader appealed to everyone to follow the path Lord Ram showed.

On a question about visiting Ayodhya, Mr. Sukhu said he would visit Ayodhya in the near future.

