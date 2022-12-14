Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Governor

December 14, 2022 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Governor House in Shimla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. He said that it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal State of the country in terms of development.

The Governor said, “I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope he and his team will perform all the administrative work smoothly.”

The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the renowned Hanuman temple at Jakhu in Shimla and gave instructions for the improvement of the temple complex.

Swami Amar Dev, founder of the famous Ramlok Temple expressed hope that under Mr. Sukhu’s leadership, Himachal Pradesh would scale new heights of development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a welcome by the employees of State secretariat. Interacting with the members of Himachal Administrative Service Officers Association, the Chief Minister asked them to work with renewed zeal and commitment to come up to the expectations of the people of the State. “Good governance is essential for good government; therefore, it becomes the duty of the officers to devote their time for redressal of the grievances of the people,” he said.