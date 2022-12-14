Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Governor

December 14, 2022 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with his family members at the Hanuman temple at Jakhu in Shimla on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Governor House in Shimla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said he would seek the guidance of the Governor to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. He said that it would be his endeavour to make Himachal an ideal State of the country in terms of development.

The Governor said, “I have seen the performance of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope he and his team will perform all the administrative work smoothly.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the renowned Hanuman temple at Jakhu in Shimla and gave instructions for the improvement of the temple complex.

Swami Amar Dev, founder of the famous Ramlok Temple expressed hope that under Mr. Sukhu’s leadership, Himachal Pradesh would scale new heights of development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a welcome by the employees of State secretariat. Interacting with the members of Himachal Administrative Service Officers Association, the Chief Minister asked them to work with renewed zeal and commitment to come up to the expectations of the people of the State. “Good governance is essential for good government; therefore, it becomes the duty of the officers to devote their time for redressal of the grievances of the people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US