Himachal CM Sukhu mum on stability of govt

March 04, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has been reiterating for the past few days that the government is stable and would complete its five-year term, refused to comment on his regime's stability on March 4.

When asked about comments from Opposition leaders that this government was unstable and would fall soon, Mr. Sukhu attempted to divert from the question and told the media to ask this question to the BJP.

Situation is grim for the Congress, says BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur

Indicating a change in guard, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, on March 3, asked the BJP workers to get ready and said that anything could happen in the coming days. "It is difficult for the Congress party to stay in power as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the Congress, " he said.

High drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting earlier on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.

The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

The political crisis arose in Himachal Pradesh during the recently held polling for the Rajya Sabha elections as nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

