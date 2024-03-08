Himachal CM Sukhu hints at reconciliation with rebel MLAs

March 08, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - CHANDIGARH

In a meeting, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expressed full faith in Sukhu’s leadership, and condemned the alleged use of official machinery by the Union government to destabilise a democratically elected government

Amid turmoil within the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday travelled to New Delhi to meet the party’s central leadership. Prior to leaving for the national capital, he hinted at reconciliation with the six rebel Congress MLAs who have been disqualified from the State Legislative Assembly. ALSO READ Himachal CM Sukhu mum on stability of govt

“If anyone has committed a mistake but mends, then there’s always an option to talk, and all possibilities could be worked out,” Mr. Sukhu told journalists in Shimla.

Sources in the party said that Mr. Sukhu is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders. Deliberations on the ongoing political situation in the hill State, against the backdrop of rebel Congress legislators, are expected to take place, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in a meeting, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Mr. Sukhu, expressed full faith in his leadership, and condemned the alleged use of official machinery by the Union government to destabilise a democratically elected government.