Himachal CM Sukhu expands his cabinet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on December 12 expanded his Cabinet by inducting two MLAs as Ministers.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers – Rajesh Dharmani from Ghumarwin Assembly constituency and Yadvinder Goma from Jaisinghpur Assembly segment in Shimla.

Mr. Dharmani is a two-time MLA while Mr. Goma is a second-time legislator.

The Cabinet expansion came following the Congress government’s one year in power. With the latest induction of two Ministers into the Cabinet, the total strength has reached 11. There can be a maximum of 12 Ministers in Himachal Pradesh, including the Chief Minister.

The induction of Mr. Goma is being seen as an attempt to give adequate regional representation to Kangra, which is often regarded as the most politically significant district in the State, and where the Congress has won 10 seats out of 15, so far only one legislator had made it to the Cabinet. Mr. Goma also belongs to the reserved category.

On the other hand, Mr. Dhanrmani’s induction would add to the representation of the Brahmin community and the district Bilaspur, striking a region and caste balance.

Party insiders said that one berth has been purposely left vacant, and the Cabinet could be expanded at a later stage, keeping in mind the 2024 parliamentary election.

