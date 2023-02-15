ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal CM launches 5G telecom service

February 15, 2023 06:02 am | Updated February 14, 2023 10:17 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says the expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches JIO High Speed 5G Services in the State’s four cities (Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Nadaun), in Shimla on February 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched 5G services of the Jio telecom network in the State. Speaking during the launch, Mr. Sukhu asked the company to ensure the strengthening of 5G infrastructure so that it reaches every district headquarter.

In Shimla, the Chief Minister said the expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the State, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, especially students, businessmen and professionals.

“It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector for the hill State, as we began from ‘landline’ during the time of late Sukh Ram, the former Union Telecom Minister, thereafter to 2G and so on,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sukhu said the 5G technology is all set to play an important role in the flagship projects of the State government across tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, and education sectors. “The government is mulling to give a lift to the health services in the State and introduce world-class technology in health institutions and in all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for doctors,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to bringing radical changes in the education sector as courses like robotics, blockchain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session so that the youth can get better employment opportunities in these sectors. “For this purpose, the State government has sanctioned an amount of ₹20 crore,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US