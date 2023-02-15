HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal CM launches 5G telecom service

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says the expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the State

February 15, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches JIO High Speed 5G Services in the State’s four cities (Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Nadaun), in Shimla on February 14.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches JIO High Speed 5G Services in the State’s four cities (Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Nadaun), in Shimla on February 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched 5G services of the Jio telecom network in the State. Speaking during the launch, Mr. Sukhu asked the company to ensure the strengthening of 5G infrastructure so that it reaches every district headquarter.

In Shimla, the Chief Minister said the expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the State, which would usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for every individual, especially students, businessmen and professionals.

“It has been a complete transformation in the telecom sector for the hill State, as we began from ‘landline’ during the time of late Sukh Ram, the former Union Telecom Minister, thereafter to 2G and so on,” he said.

Mr. Sukhu said the 5G technology is all set to play an important role in the flagship projects of the State government across tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, and education sectors. “The government is mulling to give a lift to the health services in the State and introduce world-class technology in health institutions and in all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for doctors,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to bringing radical changes in the education sector as courses like robotics, blockchain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session so that the youth can get better employment opportunities in these sectors. “For this purpose, the State government has sanctioned an amount of ₹20 crore,” he said.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.