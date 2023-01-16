Himachal CM issues direction to identify earthquake-prone areas, landslides in the State

January 16, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Amid the ongoing disaster in the form of sinking Joshimath in neighbouring Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday issued directions to identify earthquake-prone areas along with landslides and sinking zones across the State.

He was presiding over a high-level disaster management meeting in Shimla. The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to identify the areas more prone to earthquakes particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts, and to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones. He also issued directions to identify the black spots which were a major cause of road accidents in the State.

Mr. Sukhu asked the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system, and stressed upon adopting the measures to strengthen the response and awareness system.

According to an official statement, during the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed about the sinking zones and landslide-prone areas in the State as he sought information regarding the preparedness measures adopted from time to time to overcome such incidents. Directions were issued for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and also to conduct a study and submit the report of the areas more prone to earthquakes, said the statement.

It added that the Chief Minister also asked officers to make therapeutic arrangements for snake bites cases and to make sure that the areas more prone to snake bites are prioritised on the list.

