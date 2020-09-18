Himachal CM announces restoration of MLALAD fund for State legislators

Shimla

MLALAD fund to be restored and its first installment of ₹25 lakh to be released in October.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced the restoration of the MLA local area development (MLALAD) fund over five months after it was suspended.

Informing the State Assembly on the last of monsoon session on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the MLALAD fund would be restored and its first installment of ₹25 lakh would be released in October.

The State government had in April decided to suspend the MLALAD fund for two years to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanking the Chief Minister, leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the Congress legislators had met him to discuss the issue.

It is not a personal fund for the MLAs but will be spent on different areas and villages of the constituencies, he added.

Majority of MLAs were in favour of restoration of the MLALAD for ensuring development work in their segments.

They were of the view that this fund of ₹1.75 crore per year should be restored for legislators immediately for ensuring development work in their respective constituencies.