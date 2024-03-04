Himachal CM announces ₹1,500 financial aid for women above 18 years of age

March 04, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Even as the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh appears to be settling, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced that monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 will be given to women above 18 years, during the ongoing financial year.

Pointing out that the contribution of women towards the progress of the State is incomparable, Mr. Sukhu said that under ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana’, all the women above 18 years of age of the State will be given ₹1,500 per month. “Our government is fully committed to your respect and your rights,” he said at a press conference in Shimla.

He said the decision has been taken as a part of the Congress’s commitment to fulfil its pre-poll guarantees. The financial assistance will be given during the ongoing financial year, which will put an additional financial burden of about ₹800 crore annually on the State exchequer. He said around five lakh women were expected to benefit from the scheme.

“The decision reflects the government’s sensitivity towards women and the amount would aid in their financial and social upliftment. The government was already providing ₹1,500 to all the women of district Lahaul-Spiti and to all women of the State aged above 60 years since February, 2024, under the ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Sammaan Nidhi Yojana’,” he added.

He said the government has already fulfilled its guarantees of providing the Old Pension Scheme benefiting 1.36 lakh government employees and starting the Rajiv Gandhi start-up scheme among others.

Minister meets rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who recently held a meeting with the disqualified Congress MLAs in Panchkula met senior All India Congress Committee leaders in Delhi and has reportedly conveyed their (rebel MLAs) message and concerns to the ‘high command’. Some of the rebel MLAs have reportedly called up Mr. Singh and expressed their willingness to return to the party fold.

Speaking on the political situation in the State, Mr. Sukhu said he followed the guidelines of the party’s central leadership and that no one was upset in the party.

