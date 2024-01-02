GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Himachal Cabinet gives nod for scheme to help youth set up solar power projects

Under the initiative, the government will help the State’s youth set up solar power projects and also attempts to achieve its clean energy initiatives

January 02, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

The Himachal Pradesh government on January 1 decided to start the second phase of the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana’ to assist the youth in setting up startup units in the State.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which was held in Shimla.

A government statement said the Cabinet decided to start the second phase of the scheme for setting up solar power projects (SPPs) for people aged between 21 to 45 years, and it also attempts to achieve the clean energy initiatives as formulated by the administration.

“The scheme focuses on the installation of SPPs with capacities ranging from 100 kW (kilowatts) to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the State’s renewable energy targets. This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in times to come,” it said.

The statement added that under the scheme, the participants will receive a ‘monthly income’ of around ₹20,000 for 25 years for 100 kW to be installed in three bighas of land, and ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 kW and 500 kW, to be set up in five and ten bighas of land, respectively.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay 10% of the amount as a security deposit whereas a 70% bank loan will be facilitated by the government and the administration will also provide 30% equity, said the statement.

Related Topics

power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.