Himachal Cabinet gives nod for scheme to help youth set up solar power projects

January 02, 2024 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Himachal Pradesh government on January 1 decided to start the second phase of the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-Up Yojana’ to assist the youth in setting up startup units in the State.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which was held in Shimla.

A government statement said the Cabinet decided to start the second phase of the scheme for setting up solar power projects (SPPs) for people aged between 21 to 45 years, and it also attempts to achieve the clean energy initiatives as formulated by the administration.

“The scheme focuses on the installation of SPPs with capacities ranging from 100 kW (kilowatts) to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the State’s renewable energy targets. This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in times to come,” it said.

The statement added that under the scheme, the participants will receive a ‘monthly income’ of around ₹20,000 for 25 years for 100 kW to be installed in three bighas of land, and ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 kW and 500 kW, to be set up in five and ten bighas of land, respectively.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay 10% of the amount as a security deposit whereas a 70% bank loan will be facilitated by the government and the administration will also provide 30% equity, said the statement.