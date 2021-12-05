Other States

‘Himachal becomes first fully vaccinated State’

Himachal Pradesh has become the first State to fully vaccinate 100% of its adult population against COVID-19, an official spokesperson claimed here on Saturday.

As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, he said.

A special function is being organised to honour COVID-19 workers at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday, he said. BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend the functionhe said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the State Health Minister Rajiv Saizal will also participate in the function, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 1:03:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/himachal-becomes-first-fully-vaccinated-state/article37847199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY