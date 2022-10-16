Himachal Assembly polls | BJP holds ‘ballot voting’ to select candidates

Party wants to take into account the opinions of party ‘karyakartas’, says BJP State president Suresh Kashyap

Vikas Vasudeva Chandigarh
October 16, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP National President J.P. Nadda being presented a memento by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur during the party’s ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’, in Mandi on October 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

As Himachal Pradesh is set to face Assembly election on November 12, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to select its candidates through ‘ballot voting’ by party workers in the State.

BJP State president Suresh Kashyap on Sunday said that in order to select the candidates for the upcoming poll, the party is in the process of collecting opinions from its workers on their favoured candidates from the grassroots.

Also read | In Himachal PM blames previous governments of failing to provide even the 20th century amenities to people

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party is going to decide and announce its candidates very soon. BJP is an organisation-based political party and we believe in democracy. Today, district meetings were called by the BJP in all four parliamentary constituencies — Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra — of the State. In this meeting, the BJP State office-bearers, district and divisional office-bearers, chairman, vice chairman, president of frontier organisations of the party, general secretaries, and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj institutions participated and gave their opinion to the party through ‘ballot voting’,” said Mr. Kashyap.

Also Read
Priyanka sounds Congress’s poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh; promises ₹1,500 to women, implementation of old pension scheme

“This opinion is being collected at the parliamentary level to get sentiments from every assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. The purpose of the exercise is to take into confidence the opinion of BJP  ‘karyakartas’ (workers) to ensure that our candidates are in a comfortable winning position,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Himachal Pradesh has a 68- member State Assembly, elections for which are slated for November 12. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25; the scrutiny of papers will be done on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is October 29. The counting will take place on December 8.

The ruling BJP at present has 43 MLAs and the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA in the Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
Assembly Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app