Himachal Assembly polls | BJP holds ‘ballot voting’ to select candidates

Party wants to take into account the opinions of party ‘karyakartas’, says BJP State president Suresh Kashyap

As Himachal Pradesh is set to face Assembly election on November 12, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to select its candidates through ‘ballot voting’ by party workers in the State.

BJP State president Suresh Kashyap on Sunday said that in order to select the candidates for the upcoming poll, the party is in the process of collecting opinions from its workers on their favoured candidates from the grassroots.

“The party is going to decide and announce its candidates very soon. BJP is an organisation-based political party and we believe in democracy. Today, district meetings were called by the BJP in all four parliamentary constituencies — Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra — of the State. In this meeting, the BJP State office-bearers, district and divisional office-bearers, chairman, vice chairman, president of frontier organisations of the party, general secretaries, and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj institutions participated and gave their opinion to the party through ‘ballot voting’,” said Mr. Kashyap.

“This opinion is being collected at the parliamentary level to get sentiments from every assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. The purpose of the exercise is to take into confidence the opinion of BJP ‘karyakartas’ (workers) to ensure that our candidates are in a comfortable winning position,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh has a 68- member State Assembly, elections for which are slated for November 12. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25; the scrutiny of papers will be done on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is October 29. The counting will take place on December 8.

The ruling BJP at present has 43 MLAs and the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA in the Assembly.