ADVERTISEMENT

Hillary Clinton visits Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar temple in Aurangabad

February 09, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Pune

More than 100 security personnel were deployed during her visit, said officials

Shoumojit Banerjee

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits Maharashtra’s Ellora Caves, a UNESCO world heritage centre, in Aurangabad on February 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday visited the historic Ellora Caves in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district during her two-day private visit here.

Ms. Clinton, who arrived with her entourage from Gujarat late on Tuesday, was seen enjoying the splendours of the Rashtrakuta-era Ellora caves [comprising of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain ones] which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

She also visited the Grishneshwar temple, which is the 12th Jyotirlinga in the country, sited close to Ellora.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 100 security personnel were deployed during her visit, said officials. Ms. Clinton is to depart for Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier, during her visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Ms. Clinton announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of $50 million for women to fight climate change in association with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) founded by late activist Ela Bhatt.

She had also attended a programme in Ahmedabad on Sunday to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt, who passed away in November last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US