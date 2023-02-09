Hillary Clinton visits Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar temple in Aurangabad

February 09, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - Pune

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday visited the historic Ellora Caves in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district during her two-day private visit here.

Ms. Clinton, who arrived with her entourage from Gujarat late on Tuesday, was seen enjoying the splendours of the Rashtrakuta-era Ellora caves [comprising of Hindu, Buddhist and Jain ones] which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

She also visited the Grishneshwar temple, which is the 12th Jyotirlinga in the country, sited close to Ellora.

More than 100 security personnel were deployed during her visit, said officials. Ms. Clinton is to depart for Delhi on Thursday.

Earlier, during her visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Ms. Clinton announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of $50 million for women to fight climate change in association with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) founded by late activist Ela Bhatt.

She had also attended a programme in Ahmedabad on Sunday to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt, who passed away in November last year.