Hillary Clinton to visit Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar temple in Aurangabad

February 07, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Aurangabad

Ms. Clinton was on a visit to Gujarat for the last two days where she attended a programme to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union.

PTI

Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton in Ahmedabad on Sunday February 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will on February 7 arrive in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district where she will visit the world famous Ellora Caves on Wednesday, an official said.

Ms. Clinton, who was on a visit to Gujarat for the last two days, will arrive here on Tuesday afternoon and head to Khultabad town for an overnight stay, he said.

On Wednesday, she will visit Grishneshwar temple, which is the 12th jyotirlinga in the country, and the Ellora Caves, the official said.

Around 100 policemen will be deployed for her security during the Aurangabad visit, he added.

On Monday, Ms. Clinton announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of $50 million for women to fight climate change in association with the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) founded by late activist Ela Bhatt.

The fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education, she said.

She attended a programme in Ahmedabad on Sunday to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt, who passed away in November last year.

Ms. Clinton visited salt pan workers in the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Monday and learnt from them the process of salt production and hardships faced by them.

