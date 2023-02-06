HamberMenu
Hillary Clinton to meet salt pan workers on second day of Gujarat visit

On Sunday, Ms. Clinton attended a programme in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union

February 06, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton pays homage to the Late Elaben Bhatt founder of SEWA at her Memorial located at Lokmanya Tilak Garden (formerly Victoria Garden) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton pays homage to the Late Elaben Bhatt founder of SEWA at her Memorial located at Lokmanya Tilak Garden (formerly Victoria Garden) in Ahmedabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton will meet salt pan workers in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, the second day of her visit to the State.

During the programme, she will also announce a 'Climate Resilience Fund', the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) said in a statement.

Ms. Clinton will visit the shelter and salt pan of a woman farmer in Kuda desert of Surendranagar district. Some farmers will also explain to her the process of salt farming and share their experiences, it said.

She will also visit a community learning centre and attend a round table with SEWA leaders on the next 50 years of the organisation, the statement said.

On Sunday, Ms. Clinton attended a programme in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt.

During the event, she said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and a global Climate Resilience Fund will help tackle this challenge.

A group of concerned people has come together to help start the Climate Resilience Fund which will be the first-of-its-kind in the world, Ms. Clinton said.

