Hike in remuneration set to benefit contractual workers in Rajasthan

The Congress government’s decision to enhance the remuneration of village panchayat assistants, Shikshakarmis, school para-teachers and madrasa para-teachers is set to benefit a large section of contractual workers in Rajasthan. The move is also expected to generate support for the ruling Congress in the run up to the State Assembly election due in December this year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave approval to the hike following a prolonged demand from the contractual workers serving the State governments in different sectors. The Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Posts Rules, framed last year, have sought to regulate the work of these employees with provisions for monthly remuneration and social security.

The increased remuneration of ₹16,900 per month will be paid to the contractual workers having educational qualifications of Bachelor of Education, Basic School Teacher Course and Diploma in Elementary Education. The employees will get a salary of ₹29,600 per month after nine years of service and ₹51,600 after 18 years of service.

However, the State government’s move to appoint 10,000 teachers on the contract basis mainly to fill up vacancies in Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, started in 2019, has met with opposition from unemployed youths and teachers’ groups.

Those opposed to the decision have demanded that the appointments be made permanent.

The orders for revision in remuneration were issued based on the recommendation of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Education Minister B.D. Kalla. Official sources said here that the designations of contractual workers in the Education Department had also been changed as assistant teacher, junior teacher, panchayat teacher and education instructor.

The Education Department is at present formulating guidelines for recruitment of permanent teachers in Mahatma Gandhi schools for which a separate English teachers’ cadre will be developed. The teachers to be hired on contract for English and mathematics subjects will get a salary of ₹16,900 per month.