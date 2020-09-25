Other States

Highway still under siege in Dungarpur

A two-km stretch of the National Highway-8 near Dungarpur in Rajasthan remained under control of the unruly tribal youth for the second consecutive day on Friday. After unsuccessful attempts to disperse the protesters who torched a dozen vehicles and vandalised a petrol pump, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the region.

Police lobbed teargas shells and fired rubber bullets at the crowd on the highway, which connects Udaipur with Ahmedabad. Dungarpur Collector Kana Ram said the police had arrested about 30 persons, while the highway was still blocked and efforts were underway to restore law and order.

The youth have been demanding recruitment of Scheduled Caste candidates to 1,167 posts of teachers in the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area.

