Highest single day spike of 3,720 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday registered its single biggest spike of 3,720 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total cases in the State to 3,09,417. The active cases in the State rose to 31,984 and the discharge rate dropped to 87.77%. In the past 24 hours, 62 deaths were recorded taking the total COVID-19 mortalities in West Bengal to 5,870. Of these 62, Kolkata recorded 17 deaths taking the fatalities in the city to 1,943. North 24 Parganas district recorded 14 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,323.

Kolkata recorded 784 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total cases in the city to 67,466. North 24 Parganas registered 763 infections taking the total in the district to 62,392.

The percentage of samples testing positive compared to samples tested was 8.01%. Of the total number of deceased 84.7 % (4,969) patients were suffering from co-morbidities. Of the total number of deceased 13.23% patients were above 75 years old. About 5.96% of the deceased were aged between 60 and 75 years.