Highest single day spike of 3,612 cases in West Bengal

In its highest single day spike, West Bengal on Sunday recorded 3,612 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,94,806. The State also recorded 59 deaths taking the fatalities to 5,622.

While the active cases in the State rose to 30,236, the discharge rate marginally declined to 87.84%. The percentage of positive cases, out of samples tested, remained at 7.98% with 42,611 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Total samples tested in West Bengal stands at 36.93 lakh. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate stands at 37.40%.

Of the 59 deaths, Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths taking the toll in the city to 1,877. North 24 Parganas recorded 18 deaths taking the toll in the district to 1,265.

Of the 3,612 fresh cases, Kolkata recorded 757 taking the total infections in the city to 64,443.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 774 cases, taking the total tally in the district to 59,362.