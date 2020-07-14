Highest single-day spike of 1,432 COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Bihar recorded the worst single-day spike of 1,432 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed the total tally in the state to 18,853, the Health Department said.
Of the 1,432 cases, Patna reported the maximum number of patients at 162, followed by East Champaran at 124, Begusarai at 114, Nalanda at 107, Nawada at 92, Bhagalpur at 61, West Champaran at 58, Siwan at 55 and Muzaffarpur at 54.
Tuesday marked the third consecutive day when Bihar reported fresh COVID-19 cases in four digits.
The previous biggest single-day increase was registered on Sunday when 1,266 people had tested positive for the infection.
The Department also said that 12,364 people have recovered from the disease so far, while the number of fatalities till Monday stood at 134.
