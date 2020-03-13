Highest NAAC grade for Tonk university

JAIPUR

13 March 2020 23:19 IST

Banasthali Vidyapith, a residential university for women situated in Rajasthan's Tonk district, has become the State's first varsity to be accorded the highest grade, A++, by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission.

Banasthali Vidyapith scored 90% and above in each of the seven criteria on the basis of which the NAAC carried out its assessment. The criteria included the factors such as curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovation, infrastructure, governance, leadership, management and institutional values.

