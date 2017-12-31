High tide alert on beaches

The Goa Tourism Department on Saturday issued an advisory to shack owners, water sports operators and other businesses on the beaches over the possibility of high tide on Monday, Tuesday and January 30 due to the supermoon phenomenon.
They have been directed to take precautionary measures to avoid any damage to lives and property.
Goa Tourism Director Menino D’Souza said in the advisory that as per the North Goa District Magistrate, Tuesday (January 2) and January 31 will be full moon days, when the moon would be closest to the earth in its orbit — also known as a supermoon. Hence, there is a likelihood of high tides.
