High-speed train to ply between Ahmedabad, Sanand in next six months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

September 23, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Sanand (Gujarat)

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to ₹5 lakh crore in next few years.

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 23 said a high-speed train will start plying between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant in Sanand in Gujarat, Mr. Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand.

"A world class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months," the Railway Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Mr. Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to ₹5 lakh crore in next few years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made in India semiconductors,” he said. He said that Gujarat has taken the lead in the semiconductor space.

Micron in June had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion (around ₹22,540 crore).

The company has roped in Tata Projects for phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

