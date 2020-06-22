High ranking as investment destination for Rajasthan welcomed

The Rajasthan Foundation — a State government body — has welcomed the high ranking given to the State as a global investment destination affirming that sustainable policy reforms had enabled the investment ecosystem to gather steam.
New York-based CEOWorld magazine has recognised Rajasthan as India’s “crowning investment heartland” and one of the top 10 States to do business. The ranking was based on the desert State’s ease of doing business owing to its land allotment processes and easy and time-bound single-window online clearance mechanisms for companies.
The magazine said Rajasthan offered industry-conducive advantages to the companies which wanted to invest and which were rethinking their investment relocation strategies.
Foundation’s Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said in Jaipur on Monday the State had introduced several business empowering policy reforms and “light touch regulatory pathways” in terms of tax concessions and other policies promoting investments. These policies would help its economy wade out of the present crisis, he said.
The Foundation works for connecting the Non-Resident Rajasthani community by providing a platform for the diaspora to contribute towards development of their homeland.
