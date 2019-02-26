High-profile hopefuls begin campaign in Manipur

Though the Lok Sabha election schedule is yet to be announced and party tickets yet to be allotted, some high-profile candidates have already launched their campaign in Manipur.

Former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam is one of the heavyweights who is seeking a BJP ticket for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. His election posters have come up in all the valley districts. However, these posters do not state which party he will represent in the polls.

Another candidate, Oinam Nabakishore Singh, a former Chief Secretary, is also appealing to the voters of this constituency to elect him in front-page newspaper advertisements.

CPI candidate

The State executive council of the CPI on Monday approved the candidature of M. Nara Singh, a former Minister. L. Sotin Kumar, the State secretary of the CPI, said there is a need to safeguard the people of the State since the BJP leaders are keen on including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the party’s poll manifesto.

Former CM and now Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh said: “The burning issues which will be major poll planks are the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the shrinking territory of Manipur, among others.”